Gift Guide: Maddie Ziegler’s Top Picks For Tweens and Teens

Quay Australia "My Girl" Sunglasses

"They're the perfect shape, and you can wear them year-round."

Buy it! $50; shop.nordstrom.com

Prismacolor Premier 24-Count Colored Pencils

"I always bring them with me when I travel because I love to draw!"

Buy it! $12.13; amazon.com

Adidas Superstar Sneakers

"They're so cute, and can match any outfit!"

Buy it! $80; adidas.com

Jordan Askill Ruby Enamel Heart Ring

The 10-karat gold and enamel ring is the dancer's favorite. "I never take it off!"

Buy it! $225; jordanaskill.com

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler Dolls

Maddie created these dolls — modeled after her and her sister — "with dance bags, because like us, we never go anywhere without them!"

Buy it! $12.99 each; amazon.com

Urban Decay Naked Concealer

"The coverage is amazing, and I love how light it feels." 

Buy it! $28; sephora.com

"The Maddie" Vegan Leather Jacket

The jacket, from Ziegler's new fashion line, is versatile. "You can dress it up or down."

Buy it! $89; maddiestyle.com

Now Jasmine Oil

Between filming Dance Moms and performing with Sia, Ziegler needs a way to unwind. "This jasmine oil helps me relax after a long day."

Buy it! $6.60; amazon.com

Stella Eau de Toilette

The light fragrance, in a recycled-glass bottle, boasts notes of rose and mandarin. "People come up to me to tell me they love it." 

Buy it! $89 for 3.3 oz.; sephora.com

Wildflower High Tide iPhone 6 Case

"I like how it's thin and not too flashy."

Buy it! $35; amazon.com

Target Threshold Fuzzy Throw

"It's so soft and easy to travel with."

Buy it! $14.99; target.com

