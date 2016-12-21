Gift Guide: Maddie Ziegler’s Top Picks For Tweens and Teens
The Dance Moms star and pal of Sia curates the best gifts for teens and tweens
By Julie Mazziotta•@julietmazz
1 of 11
Quay Australia "My Girl" Sunglasses
"They're the perfect shape, and you can wear them year-round."
Buy it! $50; shop.nordstrom.com
2 of 11
Prismacolor Premier 24-Count Colored Pencils
"I always bring them with me when I travel because I love to draw!"
Buy it! $12.13; amazon.com
3 of 11
Adidas Superstar Sneakers
"They're so cute, and can match any outfit!"
Buy it! $80; adidas.com
4 of 11
Jordan Askill Ruby Enamel Heart Ring
The 10-karat gold and enamel ring is the dancer's favorite. "I never take it off!"
Buy it! $225; jordanaskill.com
5 of 11
Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler Dolls
Maddie created these dolls — modeled after her and her sister — "with dance bags, because like us, we never go anywhere without them!"
Buy it! $12.99 each; amazon.com
6 of 11
Urban Decay Naked Concealer
"The coverage is amazing, and I love how light it feels."
Buy it! $28; sephora.com
7 of 11
"The Maddie" Vegan Leather Jacket
The jacket, from Ziegler's new fashion line, is versatile. "You can dress it up or down."
Buy it! $89; maddiestyle.com
8 of 11
Now Jasmine Oil
Between filming Dance Moms and performing with Sia, Ziegler needs a way to unwind. "This jasmine oil helps me relax after a long day."
Buy it! $6.60; amazon.com
9 of 11
Stella Eau de Toilette
The light fragrance, in a recycled-glass bottle, boasts notes of rose and mandarin. "People come up to me to tell me they love it."
Buy it! $89 for 3.3 oz.; sephora.com
10 of 11
Wildflower High Tide iPhone 6 Case
"I like how it's thin and not too flashy."
Buy it! $35; amazon.com
11 of 11
Target Threshold Fuzzy Throw
"It's so soft and easy to travel with."
Buy it! $14.99; target.com
