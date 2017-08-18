Need a little décor inspiration for your kids’ bedrooms? Take a cue from these TV shows!

Sitcoms often boast enviable designs that seem way out of reach for the average weekend warrior. But the set designers from Nicky, Ricky Dicky and Dawn, This Is Us and Raven’s Home are here to share their pro secrets for getting the look in your own house. The first tip you need to know? It’s easier (and cheaper!) than you think.

RELATED: See Inside the Farmhouse That Inspired Charlotte’s Web, Now for Sale for $3.7 Million

Nickelodeon’s Dawn Harper (Lizzy Greene) gets a staycation from her three brothers, thanks to her tropical girl cave designed by Jennifer Fulmer. On Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven reboot, Raven Baxter (Raven Symone) and her BFF Chelsea’s (Anneliese van der Pool) kids, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Levi (Jason Maybaum), share a space that set decorator Lisa de los Reyes created to capture their “inventive” spirit. Young Kevin (Parker Bates) and Randall’s (Lonnie Chavis) room on the NBC hit sports a nostalgic color scheme that production designer Gary Frutkoff swiped “right out of the bedroom I shared with my brother!”

From fun flamingo pillows to an adorably unique dinosaur table lamp, we have the inside scoop on how to create an award-winning space for your own family. For the full details on how to shop the looks, watch the video above.