Get an Exclusive First Look at the Return of Trading Spaces

Are you ready for more key-trading, nail-gun wielding, table-saw grinding, room-revealing excitement?

Trading Spaces, which bills itself as “the mother of all design shows,” is making its return. And your exclusive first look at the rebooted TLC series is finally here! The show is coming back after nearly a decade off the air and even reuniting many of the original designers and carpenters, as well as host Paige Davis.

The new promo features the team at it again, working deep into the night to redo various rooms from the floor up, and offers a first glimpse at some of the show’s signature emotional reveals.

“I think there’s a tremendous wave of nostalgia happening right now,” Davis told EW upon the announcement of her return to the series. “And I believe that if we deliver excellent episodes in the format that fans knew and loved, it will reach into people’s hearts and memories and tap into something that’s bigger than just design, and bigger than home improvement.”

A premiere date is yet to be announced for the spring 2018 return and a reunion special.