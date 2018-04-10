George and Amal Clooney’s home may seem grand, but their artwork’s value is primarily sentimental.

According to Vogue, the couple’s quirky collection includes paintings of George’s late dog, Einstein, the head of a giraffe and their wedding photos — all of which insurance appraisers recently turned their nose up at when they visited the property nestled in Sonning Eye, an island in the Thames River.

“They were like, ‘It’s barely worth getting a policy,’” Amal, 40, reveals to the magazine. “They were very judgmental.”

The estate, which reportedly is the biggest in the small village, has been a retreat for the famous duo since they married in 2014, serving as the spot where they escaped for their honeymoon, and now, a safe place to raise nearly one-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

“We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can’t otherwise get it,” Amal admits.

They had to “add loads of trees” to help camouflage their house, which also includes a covered garden room, river house, and a pool house she described as “the party zone,” thanks to monogrammed terrycloth robes, a bar and a photo booth that they included in the space.

“You can tell the ones that are from 3:00 a.m., with people in bathrobes,” she said. “Then there are ones that are just, like, George in a hat.”

Both the actor, 56, and the lawyer have their own home offices, with George’s being described as a “postwar study,” and hers mimicking a light-filled chamber, complete with faux leather-bound books that actually store research, and a barrister’s wig.

But it’s the sixteen-seat screening room complete with candy jars and a popcorn machine where both of the new parents can often be found (though for different reasons).

“This is totally George’s zone,” Amal says. “He does editing here, and I come in and get snacks.”

For the full feature, visit Vogue.com.