Game of Thrones Superfan Names New Subdivision's Streets After the Show

Game of Thrones viewers looking for a new place to live might consider buying a home in Silver Trail, a new subdivision planned in Kuna, Idaho.

The community, with homes starting at $237,990, is flanked with streets named after George R. R. Martin’s acclaimed fantasy novels and the popular HBO series based on it, BoiseDev.com reports.

There’s Baratheon Avenue, named for King Robert Baratheon (played by actor Mark Addy on the series) and his family lineage.

And Rickon Street, named after Rickon Stark (actor Art Parkinson), son of Lord Eddard “Ned” Stark (actor Sean Bean).

The idea came from B&A Engineer Jennell Hall, who told BoiseDev that she was given free range when it came to naming. “On that subdivision my supervisor just let me go wild, so I did,” she explained. “He now usually gives me a theme to follow… but I’ll still sneak in a geeky one here or there.”

She added to Gizmodo’s i09 in an interview, “In this one I’ve got Game of Thrones, Firefly, I’ve even thrown my son and my husband’s names in there. Basically I’m like, ‘Okay I’m a geek, I have a lot of fandom, [and] Game of Thrones is unique enough and big enough.’ ”

If she has her way, the subdivision will have even more Game of Thrones-inspired streets.

According to the full plan obtained by BoiseDev, names like Sansa, Arya, Greyjoy and Tyrion might show up in future phases.

Stark, Tarth and Samwell, however, were all denied for being to similar to other nearby streets, Hall told i09.