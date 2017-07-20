How to Go on a Game of Thrones Vacation for Less Than $100

For fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there is no shortage of destinations and itineraries to visit the real-life filming locations behind the seven kingdoms. However many of these bucket-list trips come with a hefty price tag.

Wanderu created an itinerary that makes it possible for travelers on a budget to visit some of the series’ most memorable locations — for under $100.

Using Croatia’s bus system, travelers can see the House of Black and White, the City of Qarth and Daenerys’s throne room for the same price as a six-month subscription to HBO.

The trip starts in Šibenik at the location for the House of Black and White. Travelers can pay tribute to Arya Stark, although they are unlikely to find the Hall of Faces at the real-life St. James Cathedral.

The itinerary continues southward to Trogir, where viewers will recognize some of the streets and buildings as the City of Qarth. Then in Split, fans will find quite a few important locations from Game of Thrones, including Daenerys’s Throne Room in the basement of the Diocletian’s Palace.

Travelers continue down the coast through Makarska and Trsteno and then end the road trip in Dubrovnik. There, travelers will find the Red Keep at Fort Lovrijenac, the Baroque Staircase where Cersei made her famous walk of atonement and the House of the Undying, filmed around the city’s walls. Viewers may also recognize the walls outside of Old Town Dubrovnik from many of the show’s establishing shots.

Of course, travelers from abroad will need to get themselves to Croatia. If you can’t swing the airfare, may we suggest warging into a local?

This story originally appeared on travelandleisure.com