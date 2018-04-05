Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Will Star in Their Own House Flipping Special

Teamwork makes the HGTV dream work!

In a post-Fixer Upper world, home renovation fans might be wondering who could fill the Chip and Joanna-sized hole in their hearts. The answer, at least temporarily, might just be another lovable A-list couple.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are overhauling a home in an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood for a TV special called All-Star Flip. Airing on April 12, the 30-minute show will chronicle their adventure as they buy an outdated ranch, renovate it, and try to sell the finished product to a fellow Floridian.

HGTV

“Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real estate obsessed,” the actress, 45, said in a release. “It took awhile, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

NBA star Wade, 36, added, “And we’re doing it to raise money for charity. So how could I say no?”

The house is sure to have a stylish finish. Union has already proven her design prowess, turning out successful lines for Shutterfly and New York & Company.

The couple relocated to Miami after Wade was traded to the Heat in February following a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When the duo haven’t been busy working on their latest project, they’ve been showing off their beach bods in the Florida sun. “I love being home! I love being home!” Union wrote in an enthusiastic Instagram post in March.

All-Star Flip airs April 12 at 9:30 p.m. EST on HGTV.