Here’s How to Score the Best Deals on Home Decor and Furniture This Weekend

It’s time to treat yourself!

If you’ve been saving up for a new light fixture or outdoor dining set, or just want to indulge in a new colorful throw pillow, this is your time to strike. Your favorite home stores are gearing up for major markdowns this weekend on everything from furniture to dinnerware, and you won’t want to miss out on these budget-friendly buys. The sales below are the best the next few days have to offer, just waiting to be scoured:

Article: Up to 10% off select sofas.

Crate & Barrel: 15% off select dining furniture, 30% off outdoor furniture.

Hayneedle: Up to 60% off patio sets, accent furniture, hammocks and more (through May 25).

Horchow: 25% off decor, lighting and outdoor items, plus free shipping with code SUNSHINE.

Houzz: Deep discounts on all lighting.

Kohl’s: $50 off select luggage purchases of $200 or more using code LUGGAGE50; $50 off select patio furniture and outdoor decor purchases of $200 or more using code PATIO50.

Lamps Plus: Up to 50% off select light fixtures and home decor.

Land of Nod: 20% off bins and baskets.

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off hundreds of items; up to 40% off select sofas and outdoor furniture.

Target: Up to 25% off fresh home updates, plus an extra 10% off on furniture using code HOME; up to 30% off outdoor living, plus an extra 10% with code PATIO (through May 20).

West Elm: Up to 30% off select bedding, curtains, furniture, outdoor furniture and planters.

Williams Sonoma Home: 20% off select living room furniture and pillows and bedroom furniture; and up to 30% off select outdoor dining and lounge furniture, rugs and more using code OUTDOOR.

World Market: 25% off outdoor throw pillows; 30% off melamine dinnerware.