20 Major Furniture and Decor Sales You Should Be Shopping This Weekend

Summer may have just ended, but your favorite online stores are already pushing out Halloween and holiday decor. Early adapters should check out AllModern‘s harvest offerings and Birch Lane’s festive assortment of ornaments and wreaths. Those hanging onto summer a little longer can still find great discounted outdoor furniture on Hayneedle.

AllModern: Up to 65% off guest prep essentials, harvest decor, flatware and more.

ABC Home: The Custom Sale: Save up to 25% off special-order upholstery, up to 10% off in-stock upholstery.

Birch Lane: 15% off with code HURRY. Up to 60% off lighting, rugs, bedding, decor, ornaments and tree décor, faux trees, wreaths, decorative accents, and more at Birch Lane.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Target Line So Far

Bloomingdale’s: Save on bath, bedding, sheets, pillows, and comforters, home decor, luggage and travel, rugs, furniture and mattresses.

The Container Store: Organized Day Sale. Save up to 25% off select items; Shelving Sale: All shelving, desks and Elfa 25% off.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 20% off select furniture, mattresses and box springs through Sept. 25.

Hayneedle: Save on entertainment centers, recliners, sofas & sectionals, coffee tables & more through Sept. 24; Bedroom Sale: save up to 65% off beds, bedding, furniture & more through Sept. 24; Overstock Event: save on outdoor & indoor finds through Oct. 1; Fall Outdoor Sale: save on patio furniture, fire pits, storage and more through Oct. 5.

Joss & Main: Up to 70% off dining, living, kitchen, and bedroom. Up to 50% off upholstered accent furniture. Up to 75% off outdoor furniture. Up to 65% on spellbinding décor, playful pillows, and autumnal outdoor décor now through 10/8 at Joss & Main!

Kohl’s: Weekend Sale: Save on select bed & bath, kitchen & dining and more through Sept. 24.

Land of Nod: Save up to 80% off thousands of sale items; up to 20% off activity tables, Parker Kids chairs, Nod chairs and beanbags.

Macy’s: VIP Sale: Save on select designer bed & bath, dining & entertaining, furniture, kitchen, luggage & backpacks and mattresses through Sept. 25.Plus take an extra 10% – 25% off select items with code VIP.

Pier 1: Save up to 20% off upholstered living room seating (excludes Magnolia Home); plus, save on all pillows, bath and mirrored furniture.

Pottery Barn: Save up to 20% off dining tables and chairs; up to 30% off select beds, pillows, throws, coffee tables & side tables and chandeliers; 40% off all rugs and wood gallery frames, excluding gray.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save $50 to $250 off all twin beds, 20% – 60% off select rugs; 20% off nursery seating, chamois & flannel bedding and Halloween treat bags; up to 60% off furniture; up to 70% off clearance.

Pottery Barn Teen: Save 20% off your order using code WHATWHAT; plus, save 30% off favorite bedding, 25% off vanities, 25% off storage beds, 20% to 50% off desks & desk seating, 20% off all sectionals.

RELATED: You Can Decorate Your House Just Like Reese Witherspoon’s in Home Again — Here’s How

Rejuvenation: Save 20% off dining room furniture and pendant lamps.

Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% off select home favorites, including sofas, pillows and home décor.

West Elm: Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% off your order using code FFSALE; plus, save 20% off furniture, up to 40% off furniture & rugs, up to 60% off markdowns.

Williams Sonoma Home: Buy More, Save More: Save 10% off $250+, 15% off $500+, 20% off $1,000+, 25% off $2,000+ using code SAVENOW.

World Market: Save 20% off full-price items using code SEPTSAVE through 9/22; save up to 50% off all dining furniture, 30% off all tableware and linens.