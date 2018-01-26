James and Oliver Phelps — that’s Fred and George Weasley — still hang out with their Harry Potter costars nearly 7 years after the release of the final film.

Some of their pals are to be expected — their movie brother Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and fellow Gryffindor Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan) — but others cross some serious Potterverse allegiances. “I guess the normal shock for people is seeing us tee it up with Malfoy himself Tom Felton,” Oliver told PEOPLE ahead of Universal Orlando’s A Celebration of Harry Potter this weekend. “Whenever we are in the same city we’ll meet up either for a beer or on the golf course.”

Adds James of the friendly cast, “It is like having friends from college who you don’t see all the time but when you do it is like you’ve never been apart.”

Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps

The twins will have a chance to reconnect with a few more Hogwarts alums at the multi-day event, where they’ll appear alongside Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks), Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley). But the Phelps’s say they’re most excited to hang out with superfans.

“I think I enjoy hearing their stories more than me telling my own,” says James of interacting with what Oliver calls the “second generation of Potter fans” during the celebration’s cast panel and occasional impromptu meet-and-greets.

And while the brothers should expect to encounter thousands of visitors bearing Harry’s lightening scar, they say, there are some hardcore Fred and George fans out there.

“It always makes me laugh when I see it,” says Oliver. “Normally, they have George with a head bandage. I once had someone apologize because they did it but with a Hogwarts school uniform on and bandage. They were sorry it wasn’t too accurate. That’s how much people get into it.” (George had already graduated from the wizarding school when he incurred his famous injury.)

The actors say they’re happy to chat with visitors of all magical walks of life, however. “Seeing all the fans enjoying the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is always a brilliant sight,” says Oliver. “The energy is fantastic.”

“A Celebration of Harry Potter” takes place January 26-28 at the Universal Orlando Resort.