While finding a message in a bottle might be the Holy Grail for beachcombers, it’s a pretty rare feat. What’s even rarer? Finding one that’s spent more than 30 years splashing around in the middle of the Atlantic.

When Ruth and Lee Huenniger were out inspecting damage from Hurricane Irma near their Key Largo home, they found quite the surprise.

Florida couple find a message in a bottle sent by a Forfar primary school https://t.co/Knv60g7M1W pic.twitter.com/fMgYuzmOlL — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) January 26, 2018

The message, which was undated, appeared to be from a group of school children from the eastern coast of Scotland.