Flipping Out? Beck Lists $3.75 Million California Cottage One Year After Buying

Beck could be the latest celebrity getting into the high-end real estate business

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography; Getty

Perdador No More

Beck is about to be a ganador in the real estate market. The Loser singer has listed his home in Los Angeles's Mandeville Canyon for $3.75 million with Richard Stearns and Carrie Berkman Lewis of Partners Trust

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Design Collaboration

The Grammy winner restored the charming Tudor-style home  with Pam Shamshiri of Commune, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The renowned design firm, which recently collaborated with West Elm, is also responsible for the interiors of Ace Hotels in L.A. and Palm Springs and several private residences for Hollywood’s elite.

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

House with History

The 1964 build by notable architect Gerald Colcord features hand-hewn beams, large windows, French doors, enchanting nooks and dormers, according to the listing. 

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Is it a Flip? 

Listing the renovated property, which he purchased in 2016, has landed Beck among an ever growing group of high-end celebrity house flippers, including Ellen Degeneres, Diane Keaton and Jeremy Renner. 

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Old Meets New

The 2,620-square-foot house underwent an extensive, yet sensitive, renovation that included adding new light fixtures and hardwood floors throughout.

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Rooms to Spare

A sunny built-in breakfast nook in the kitchen can be found on the first floor, which also features a formal dining room, mudroom, laundry room, butler's pantry and powder room.

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Private Quarters

Upstairs, buyers will find three well-apointed bedrooms, including the master (pictured). There are also three baths in the two-story property.

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

A Radiant Remodel

The renovated master bath includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a freestanding tub. 

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Creative Hideaway

The vaulted studio space, located above the garage, is a new feature added by Beck and Shamshiri. 

Todd Goodman - LA Light Photography

Outside Interests

The pair also made some significant improvements to the 1.9-acre lot, relandscaping the yard and creating walking paths around the hilly landscape.

