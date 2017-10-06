Home
Flipping Out? Beck Lists $3.75 Million California Cottage One Year After Buying
Beck could be the latest celebrity getting into the high-end real estate business
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Perdador No More
Beck is about to be a ganador in the real estate market. The Loser singer has listed his home in Los Angeles's Mandeville Canyon for $3.75 million with Richard Stearns and Carrie Berkman Lewis of Partners Trust.
2 of 10
Design Collaboration
The Grammy winner restored the charming Tudor-style home with Pam Shamshiri of Commune, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The renowned design firm, which recently collaborated with West Elm, is also responsible for the interiors of Ace Hotels in L.A. and Palm Springs and several private residences for Hollywood’s elite.
3 of 10
House with History
The 1964 build by notable architect Gerald Colcord features hand-hewn beams, large windows, French doors, enchanting nooks and dormers, according to the listing.
4 of 10
Is it a Flip?
Listing the renovated property, which he purchased in 2016, has landed Beck among an ever growing group of high-end celebrity house flippers, including Ellen Degeneres, Diane Keaton and Jeremy Renner.
5 of 10
Old Meets New
The 2,620-square-foot house underwent an extensive, yet sensitive, renovation that included adding new light fixtures and hardwood floors throughout.
6 of 10
Rooms to Spare
A sunny built-in breakfast nook in the kitchen can be found on the first floor, which also features a formal dining room, mudroom, laundry room, butler's pantry and powder room.
7 of 10
Private Quarters
Upstairs, buyers will find three well-apointed bedrooms, including the master (pictured). There are also three baths in the two-story property.
8 of 10
A Radiant Remodel
The renovated master bath includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a freestanding tub.
9 of 10
Creative Hideaway
The vaulted studio space, located above the garage, is a new feature added by Beck and Shamshiri.
10 of 10
Outside Interests
The pair also made some significant improvements to the 1.9-acre lot, relandscaping the yard and creating walking paths around the hilly landscape.
See Also
More
More
Jackie and John F. Kennedy’s Virginia Estate Has Sold for $2.85 Million
The Best Columbus Day Weekend Sales: Shop Furniture, Decor and More!
Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Rumors That Security Concerns Were Behind Decision to End Fixer Upper
Here's What We're Buying from Urban Outfitters' Massive Home Sale
Kristen Bell Shares the Unexpected Trip That Changed Her Marriage for the Better