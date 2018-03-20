Tour Tarek El Moussa's New Home

Tarek El Moussa’s found the ultimate dad pad. The Flip or Flop star announced last week that he picked up a new home in Costa Mesa, California, that is ideal for his two children — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — who he shares with ex wife Christina.

“The house is perfect for my kids because of the pool and the huge driveway where they can ride bikes, skateboard and play games,” he tells PEOPLE. “I feel like this home is perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life.”