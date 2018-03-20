Home
Tarek El Moussa Shares Photos of New House That's 'Perfect for My Bachelor Life and My Dad Life'
The Flip or Flop star exclusively tells PEOPLE what he has in store for the new home he bought “within hours” of seeing it
By Megan Stein
Tour Tarek El Moussa's New Home
Tarek El Moussa’s found the ultimate dad pad. The Flip or Flop star announced last week that he picked up a new home in Costa Mesa, California, that is ideal for his two children — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — who he shares with ex wife Christina.
“The house is perfect for my kids because of the pool and the huge driveway where they can ride bikes, skateboard and play games,” he tells PEOPLE. “I feel like this home is perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life.”
A Flip House of His Own
Although the property's listing photos show a move-in ready abode — which The Blast reports Tarek bought for $2.28 million — he still plans to put his own spin on the design. “I get access to the home in a few weeks and will be doing some remodeling as well as furnishing the entire house," he says.
Love at First Sight
“I knew it was the one when I walked in the front door,” the HGTV house flipper says of his new place. “It was 100 percent California living with the open entertaining floor plan with huge doors surrounding a courtyard pool.”
Starting from Scratch
After his split from his wife of 7 years and co-star, Christina, Tarek moved into a bachelor pad with space for his yacht, named “Bad Decisions.” But he doesn’t appear to have invested in too much furniture for that space. “I literally have nothing!” he admits.
He might be lacking decor, but the TV host has big plans. “I’m decking the inside out with a bunch of cool custom stuff,” he says. “I’m building a custom 8’x8’ bed that will sit in a metal framed cage.”
From White to Wow
Inside, he admits there's "a lot of white," which he's going to balance with wallpaper, furniture and accessories. The color scheme outside needs no improvements, though, thanks to the pool, hot tub and fireplace area that embodies West Coast living.
Outdoor Oasis
Amenities aside, there are still a few tweaks he has in mind for the exteriors. “I’m also removing windows, putting in doors and setting up a lounge area on the side of the house with the fire pit, waterfall and outdoor entertainment,” he says.