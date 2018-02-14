Christina El Moussa Shows Off the Personalized Valentine She Got from New Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa is feeling the love.

The Flip or Flop star, who finalized her divorce from ex Tarek El Moussa in January, is celebrating the most romantic day of the year with her new beau, British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

“My sweet valentine,” she wrote alongside the selfie above of the HGTV star and Anstead looking smiley on Instagram. “Here in spirit, as he’s away working hard to make some TV magic.” (Anstead is currently the mechanic on the Discovery U.K. series, Wheelers and Dealers.)

El Moussa also shared a peek at the gift Anstead gave her. This photo from her Instagram Stories features what appears to be a framed photo of the two walking along the beach at sunset.

Anstead seems to be equally smitten, posting this photo with the caption, “My Valentine is a HOTTIE.”

The couple were first spotted taking a bike ride together in January. They’ve since appeared several times on one another’s social media accounts, ranging from their evenings spent eating “a load of really naughty food,” to a spirited debate over how to pronounce oregano and herb in the video below. They also recently took a trip to Napa Valley together for a “lovely weekend away.”

Like El Moussa — who shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with her ex husband — Anstead has two children from a previous marriage. Both the TV hosts live in Newport Beach, California.

Following her separation from Tarek in December 2016, El Moussa dated businessman Doug Spedding. She split with Spedding in October as he entered an in-patient rehab center for addiction issues.