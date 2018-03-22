Christina El Moussa and New Boyfriend Ant Anstead Look Smitten Outside Hotel in England

Now this is the look of love!

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Ant Anstead are all smiles during their vacation in England (and it’s not because she just listed her house back in California for $3 million). The Flip or Flop star and the British TV personality were caught snuggling up outside of a hotel in Hertfordshire, where Anstead is from.

The couple, who made things Insta-official with a selfie on New Year’s day, clearly didn’t pack light, with multiple suitcases sitting at their feet, including one in the signature Louis Vuitton print. El Moussa grins at Anstead, who looks just as smitten with her hands are cradling his face.

The two arrived in the U.K. yesterday, and kicked off the trip with a tour of Anstead’s hometown.

“Exploring @ant_anstead old stomping grounds in his face car. #yesplease,” she captioned this picture of the duo in front of an impressive brick building and even more photo-worthy ride.

Anstead shared the same image on his page, with a sweet note to his new girlfriend.

“Within moments of landing in the U.K. I couldn’t help it….we grabbed the G40 and gave @christinaelmoussa a tour of my world….where I grew up, my school, my town, racecar style,” he wrote.

Things have been heating up since the TV stars first hit it off in January. Before taking off on their overseas getaway, they shared a date night at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game in Southern California, and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day together. They also spent a weekend in Napa Valley shortly before Valentine’s Day — during which Anstead gifted her a sweet personalized gift.

A source confirmed El Moussa and Anstead’s relationship to PEOPLE a little over a year after the realtor and interior decorator, 34, announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016. The two continue to host their show together, and are dedicated to co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.