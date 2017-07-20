WATCH: Get an Exclusive First Look at Flip or Flop Atlanta, Starring New Hosts Ken and Anita Corsini

There’s a new house flipping couple in town!

Ken and Anita Corsini are making their debut Thursday night as the hosts of Flip or Flop Atlanta. Between Anita’s real estate know-how and Ken’s experience as a licensed contractor, the duo is primed to make the latest spinoff of the HGTV’s successful series a hit for fans of the original, made famous by recently separated couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, the Corsini’s claim to “take on the toughest projects and turn them into some of the best homes in the South.” And their first property appears to fit that very description.

Ken and Anita gear up to tackle a five bedroom, three bathroom “eyesore straight out of the 70s.” Situated in the Georgia capital’s Buckhead neighborhood, which Anita describes as “the Beverly Hills of Atlanta,” the outdated 2,000-square-foot pad is sure to have a few renovation woes hiding in its walls.

Will they be able to transform the massive but messy build into a dream home? Tune into Flip or Flop Atlanta Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV to find out.