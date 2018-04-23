Joanna Gaines Got a Big 'Surprise' for Her 40th Birthday: 'Here’s to Improving with Age!'

Joanna Gaines is feelin’ 40!

The Fixer Upper star kicked off her milestone birthday with a sweet photo of her baby bump — she’s expecting her fifth child, a boy, with husband Chip — and a heaping stack of doughnuts. But the celebrations didn’t end there.

“When your friends surprise you with lots of balloons, cake and yummy food and you step into your forties filled with gratitude for what has been and hope for what’s to come,” the designer captioned this collage of photos from her party, held at the couple’s newly opened Magnolia Table restaurant. “Here’s to improving with age!”

An array of peach colored balloons served as the centerpiece for the event, which was attended by Chip, as well as Joanna’s mother, Nan, and two sisters, Teresa and Mary Kay (who recently relocated to Waco and had Joanna design a home for her on the final season of their hit show).

Each place setting boasted personal pink macarons with a card that said “40.” The menu included the “Gaines Brothers Burger,” a pancake breakfast and more. The guest of honor could choose from at least three “nearly naked” cakes in different flavors.

Besides helping plan the Sunday soiree, Chip took to social media to wish his wife well on her 40th year.

Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2018

“Happy birthday sweet girl!” he wrote on Thursday, using the hashtag “40neverlookedsogood.”

He also rallied fans to give Joanna a little social media love while donating to their favorite charity, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

I'm a complete @twitter nerd. I'll admit that! & this is sooo superficial & DUMB, but.. I'd really like to see @joannagaines hit 1M followers on her bday. Kindof a #Twitterverse gift to her.. One more thing, for every new follower she gets today. I'll donate 1$ to @StJude. GO! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2018

“I’m a complete @twitter nerd. I’ll admit that! & this is sooo superficial & DUMB, but … I’d really like to see @joannagaines hit 1M followers on her bday. Kind of a #twitterverse gift to her…” he said. “One more thing, for every new follower she gets today. I’ll donate 1$ to @StJude. GO!”

.@Twitter Thank u for loving on @Joannagaines on her birthday! Some amazing things: She hit 1M followers on her bday. Pretty cool if you ask me AND we all raised $15,543 for @stjude! Her millionth follower was @lalalaurenk_. She gets a vip trip to @magnolia on me! @assistingchip — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 21, 2018

The movement was a success, with Joanna now sitting at 1.02 million followers on Twitter and the famous contractor revealing they raised over $15,000 for the cause.

“Thank u for loving @Joannagaines on her birthday!” he said.