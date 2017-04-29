Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Calls Out Former Partners Over Lawsuit: 'No One Called or Emailed?'

Chip Gaines is questioning why his former partners in his Magnolia Real Estate Company didn’t reach out to him before filing a $1 million lawsuit over his HGTV show, Fixer Upper.

“Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed?” Gaines, 42, tweeted on Friday. “[Four] years later ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.”

The Twitter post comes two days after John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark filed the suit in Waco, Texas, claiming that the TV star bought them out of the company without telling them that he had made a deal with HGTV to air Fixer Upper, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

“We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Gaines’ attorney, Jordan Mayfield, tells PEOPLE.

However, Lewis and Clark’s attorney, David Tekell, holds that all of the accusations in the lawsuit are accurate.

“It is all completely true and supported by actual facts,” he tells PEOPLE. “There are extensive quotes from texts and emails stated in the lawsuit that are accurate.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Speaks Out About Rumors She’s Leaving Fixer Upper for the Beauty Business

Lewis and Clark founded the company with Gaines in 2007 and the business largely operated out of Waco with a single real estate agent, according to the suit. Now, the Magnolia firm employs “over 93 real estate agents” and operates in nearly every major city in Texas, the suit alleges.

The men claim in the suit that Gaines bought their shares of the real estate company for $2,500 each with “insider information in hand” — Gaines allegedly described the company as “less than worthless.”

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

“Chip Gaines convinced plaintiffs to sell their membership interests in Magnolia Realty quickly to him before a public announcement that Fixer Upper was picked up by HGTV,” the suit states.

Gaines allegedly bought Lewis and Clark’s shares officially on May 6, 2013, according to the documents. Two days later, Gaines publicly announced that Fixer Upper had been picked up by HGTV.

The lawsuit alleges that Gaines broke the news to his now-former partners in an email, revealing that he and Joanna had been working on a pilot for HGTV for nearly a year.

As news of the suit made headlines, Gaines tweeted out a Bible verse.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,” he wrote.

Along with Gaines, the suit names Magnolia Realty, Scripps Networks the company that owns HGTV and High Noon Productions.

In a statement to PEOPLE HGTV officials said: “We respect the privacy of our show hosts and will not comment on matters related to their personal lives or businesses.”