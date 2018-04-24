See Chip Gaines Adorably Fanboying Over His Pregnant Wife, Joanna, Outside Today

Joanna Gaines has a serious groupie on her hands — her husband, Chip!

The Fixer Upper star stopped by Today in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the release of her cookbook, Magnolia Table. But when the expecting mom, 40 — who is pregnant with the couple’s fifth baby, a son — looked out at the crowd, one fan stood out from the rest.

“Thanks for the support @chipgaines,” she wrote on a photo of her husband, 43, holding up a sign that read “I [heart] Joanna Gaines!” His expression mimics, if not outshines, the rest of the excited group that gathered to see the HGTV host up-close.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Empire: Every Product Line, TV Show and Side Hustle That Has Made Them Wildly Successful

Chip shared the full video on his own Instagram, where he was caught jumping up and down and exclaiming, “Where is she!?” and “Have you seen her?!” to his fellow Joanna supporters.

In addition to his spirited support, the famous contractor also wrote a sweet note to his wife on social media. “Jo’s cookbook is officially out! Let me tell you, she’s poured her heart into this book, and I couldn’t be more proud,” he captioned his post. “I think your belly is gonna love it as much as mine does.”

Her biscuits are simply amazing! And the year long process to get them so amazing was just as fun as finally landing on the perfect one.. but her chocolate chip cookies are real show stoppers. So flip a coin if you ask me to choose. #magnoliaTable https://t.co/aCw7AiDXG0 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 24, 2018

While he’s fully behind the tome as a whole, he does have a hard time choosing his favorite dish from the roundup of Southern comfort treats.

“Her biscuits are simply amazing! And the year long process to get them so amazing was just as fun as finally landing on the perfect one,” he said in response to a fan who asked which recipe was the best. “But her chocolate chip cookies are real show stoppers. So flip a coin if you ask me to choose.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Got a Big ‘Surprise’ for Her 40th Birthday: ‘Here’s to Improving with Age!’

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines on What Really Happened on Her Snowy Magnolia Cover Shoot: ‘I Was Slowly Sinking’

The release of her latest project comes a few weeks after the series finale of their hit show. Although their spinoff, Behind the Design, is currently airing, the two haven’t yet revealed if they have plans to return to TV. When Today’s Savannah Guthrie posed the question, Chip masterfully avoided answering, instead joking about an earlier comment he made on how he used to date “bigger-boned girls,” and how he should pursue a show about his dating advice.

“They said that there was a real market for this thing,” he said.