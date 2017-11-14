Happy Birthday Chip Gaines! See Some of the HGTV Jokesters Funniest and Sweetest Moments

Happy birthday, Chip Gaines!
HGTV’s resident goofball is turning 43 today, and this past year has been a huge one for the Fixer Upper star and wife Joanna. From announcing the end of their hit show to launching new projects like their collection at Target, 42 proved to hold plenty of excitement for the famous contractor. Here are just a few of our favorite Chip moments:
1. When he mastered the #HammerFlipChallenge.
Chip didn’t back down when Yard Crashers’ Matt Blashaw challenged him to the DIY game that swept HGTV nation. Luckily, Chip had no problems tossing his hammer into the air and catching it in his tool belt — much to Joanna’s relief.
2. When he rocked out with Jo by his side.
Chip took his star status and #couplesgoals up a notch with a little on-set air guitar alongside Joanna. “I’ve got you babe!” he wrote of the video set to Drake’s “Back to Back.”
3. When he killed it at the drum solo.
Drum roll please..I’ve got big news people—we finally landed on a book cover!! Now if I could just get the book part done.. ha! Thank you to everyone who was kind enough to give me your feedback-it really helped me decide on this beautiful cover. Lots of folks worked really hard, and today..I'm feeling really thankful. Now for the official cover reveal…tune in to the @todayshow tomorrow at 8:15am in every time zone to find out which one I picked! #CapitalGaines
Following the success of his and Joanna’s first book, The Magnolia Story, Chip decided to pen his own memoir this year. Out now, Capital Gaines is all about his lessons in business and in love (see: his ill-fated trip to Mexico that almost cost him Joanna). To celebrate choosing the cover of the tell-all tome, he posted this video where he tries his hands at some spirited percussion.
4. When he ended Fixer Upper.
Chip and Joanna took to social media in September to announce that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper would be its last. Although fans were heartbroken at the decision, their followers — and fellow HGTV hosts — supported the couple’s “family first” mindset.
5. When he camped out at Target.
In a perfectly Chip move, the contractor decided to set up a tent outside of his local store ahead of their Target debut. “Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time,” he wrote. “Only 10 more minutes…”
6. When he cut his hair for a good cause.
Chip rallied fans to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in exchange for him chopping his signature long locks. Over $230,000 was raised for the cause, and Chip’s newly bald head has never looked better. “What an incredible experience,” he wrote. “A big thank you to everyone who supported #OperationHaircut.”
Here’s to another year of Chip!