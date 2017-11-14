Happy Birthday Chip Gaines! See Some of the HGTV Jokesters Funniest and Sweetest Moments

Happy birthday, Chip Gaines!

HGTV’s resident goofball is turning 43 today, and this past year has been a huge one for the Fixer Upper star and wife Joanna. From announcing the end of their hit show to launching new projects like their collection at Target, 42 proved to hold plenty of excitement for the famous contractor. Here are just a few of our favorite Chip moments:

1. When he mastered the #HammerFlipChallenge.

Chip didn’t back down when Yard Crashers’ Matt Blashaw challenged him to the DIY game that swept HGTV nation. Luckily, Chip had no problems tossing his hammer into the air and catching it in his tool belt — much to Joanna’s relief.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Get an Emotional Send Off After Wrapping Fixer Upper‘s Final Episode

2. When he rocked out with Jo by his side.

I've got you babe! #season5iscoming #fixerupper 📹: @huntybuns A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Chip took his star status and #couplesgoals up a notch with a little on-set air guitar alongside Joanna. “I’ve got you babe!” he wrote of the video set to Drake’s “Back to Back.”

3. When he killed it at the drum solo.

Following the success of his and Joanna’s first book, The Magnolia Story, Chip decided to pen his own memoir this year. Out now, Capital Gaines is all about his lessons in business and in love (see: his ill-fated trip to Mexico that almost cost him Joanna). To celebrate choosing the cover of the tell-all tome, he posted this video where he tries his hands at some spirited percussion.

4. When he ended Fixer Upper.

What a ride…BUT #season5IScoming #onelasthoorah [Watch the full video at link in profile] A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Chip and Joanna took to social media in September to announce that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper would be its last. Although fans were heartbroken at the decision, their followers — and fellow HGTV hosts — supported the couple’s “family first” mindset.

WATCH THIS: PEOPLE Exclusive! Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal the Real Story Behind Their Decision to End ‘Fixer Upper’

5. When he camped out at Target.

Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:49am PST

In a perfectly Chip move, the contractor decided to set up a tent outside of his local store ahead of their Target debut. “Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time,” he wrote. “Only 10 more minutes…”

6. When he cut his hair for a good cause.

What an incredible experience at @StJude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis this week! A big thank you to everyone who supported #OperationHaircut and rallied together for these kids. Because of YOU we were able to give a check to St. Jude for $230,092! A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘Slept for 15 Hours’ on Italian Vacation After Wrapping Fixer Upper

Chip rallied fans to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in exchange for him chopping his signature long locks. Over $230,000 was raised for the cause, and Chip’s newly bald head has never looked better. “What an incredible experience,” he wrote. “A big thank you to everyone who supported #OperationHaircut.”

Here’s to another year of Chip!