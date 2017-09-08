5 Things to Know About Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott's Girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov

Jonathan Scott’s heart is off the market, but just who is the lucky lady who now calls it home?

The HGTV host, 39, first met Jacinta Kuznetsov, 29, at a charity gala in 2015, but it was far from love at first sight. “I kind of shrugged him off at first,” Kuznetsov tells PEOPLE. But after Jonathan “proceeded to social media stalk” her, she decided to give the relationship a whirl. And, says Jonathan, “It’s been happiness ever since.” Here, five things to know about Jonathan’s leading lady.

1. She’s a little sassy. . . just like her man.

My lil cupid!!! #4thDate #TBT A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Kuzntzov did not make it easy on Jonathan during their first date. “I felt this overwhelming urge to learn everything about Jacinta, but I didn’t want to delve too deep on a first date and come across as pushy. So I asked about her career and fished for any similarities,” Jonathan said. “The conversation was pretty routine for first-round pleasantries— when all of a sudden, Jacinta dropped a bomb. telling him, ‘Ugh! You ask the worst questions. Ask something interesting.’”

Music is real magic, it connects souls @wayhomefestival pic.twitter.com/NAp4R824HN — Jacinta Kuznetsov (@cintakuzy) July 29, 2017

That comment led them to promptly call it a night, but he later texted Kuznetsov and apologized for how things went down. Luckily, she responded. “At that point I discovered I had it all wrong. Jacinta is the most sarcastic person I’d ever met,” he says. “We decided it was worth starting fresh and attempted a new first date the following night. I promised to drop the drama and she pledged to set aside the sass. It turned out to be the beginning of something truly special.”

2. She works with Drew and Jonathan.

Whether you currently agree, disagree or are confused by climate change…please see this film. #StartAConversation #beinconvenient A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Similar to Drew’s fiancee, Linda Phan, Jonathan’s long-time love also works at the brothers’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. Kuznetsov serves as a Development Producer alongside Phan, the Creative Director.

3. She’s down to clown.

A fun Coney Island kinda date day! #NYadventure A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

“We are so mischievous,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE. And Drew agrees: “If you ever see the two of them sitting there wiggling their eyebrows, something’s about to happen,” he says.

4. She has a strong sense of adventure.

Jonathan and Kuznetsov are a jet-setting duo, visiting destinations from Miami to Kenya together. “We’ll take road trips, or I’ve set up scavenger hunts with all the things that I know she loves,” Jonathan said. “It doesn’t matter what we do, it could be dinner at a hole in the wall, but we always have fun.”

5. She’s passionate about girl power

In Uganda, nearly 1 in every 2 females is married before the age of 18 @GirlsNotBrides #femalejustice pic.twitter.com/qo36SbcWWX — Jacinta Kuznetsov (@cintakuzy) August 12, 2017

Kuznetsov packs a feminist punch, and often takes to Twitter to support causes she cares about. From women’s and LGBT rights to global warming, Kuznetsov is active about taking a stand for what she believes in. Her Twitter bio calls out Sistering, a charity that serves homeless, marginalized and low-income women, in and around Jonathan and Kuznetsov’s Canadian home base of Toronto.