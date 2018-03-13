First Look: West Elm's New Collaboration Will Have Your Home Looking Extra Fresh This Spring

West Elm is launching a new collection — but there aren’t any sofas in sight.

The home furnishings brand is teaming up with celeb-favorite flower delivery service the Bouqs Company offer 12 on-trend floral arrangements.

The line, which launches Tuesday, features “farm fresh” bouquets that can be ordered online at westelm.com and range from $55 to $70 including shipping. Arrangements are made from blooms sustainably sourced from growers in North and South America.

And though your order doesn’t include a vase there are plenty of perfect matches on offer from the home decor site.

The Bouqs has many a taste-making fan these days, but the brand famously failed to make a deal on Shark Tank in 2014. Fatefully, after making it big on their own, they ended up designing the florals for shark Robert Herjavec and Dancing with the Stars’ Kym Johnson’s wedding.

See all 12 bouquets and shop the West Elm x the Bouqs Company collab here.