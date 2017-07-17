First Look: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek of the Furniture, Decor and More You'll Find in HomeGoods' New Spinoff Store

Homesense Is Almost Here!

Since announcing a forthcoming spinoff store of the ever-popular (and low-key celeb favorite) HomeGoods in March, parent company TJX and Cos. has kept info on the new brand mostly under wraps. Now, the retailer is sharing exclusive details with PEOPLE about what to expect from their latest offering, including a first look at the product lineup. From an expanded selection of furniture to an in-house "general store," here’s what shoppers can expect when perusing the aisles at Homesense.

Throw blankets — a HomeGoods staple — will have the same expected low prices at Homesense (the one pictured here comes in at $24.99)