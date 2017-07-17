Exclusive
First Look: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek of the Furniture, Decor and More You'll Find in HomeGoods' New Spinoff Store
Here’s what you can expect to find at the forthcoming chain, coming in August
By Megan Stein
Homesense Is Almost Here!
Since announcing a forthcoming spinoff store of the ever-popular (and low-key celeb favorite) HomeGoods in March, parent company TJX and Cos. has kept info on the new brand mostly under wraps. Now, the retailer is sharing exclusive details with PEOPLE about what to expect from their latest offering, including a first look at the product lineup. From an expanded selection of furniture to an in-house "general store," here’s what shoppers can expect when perusing the aisles at Homesense.
Throw blankets — a HomeGoods staple — will have the same expected low prices at Homesense (the one pictured here comes in at $24.99)
Pretty Pillows
The throw pillow aisle will thankfully remain as stylish as ever, in the new stores, the first of which opens in Framingham, Massachusetts, on August 17.
Fashionable Floor Coverings
Oversize rugs, rounds, runners and scatters will all be available for obsessing over.
Easy Art
One major difference between the two brands, Homesense store displays will more closely mimic shoppers’ actual homes, including art mounted in a gallery wall-style setting. Prices for the new pieces range from $19.99-$99 for larger artwork.
Stylish Spaces
Joanna Gaines would definitely approve of this elevated farmhouse-style setup, which includes bedding, furniture, and accent pieces that will all found be in the store.
Favorite Frames
Customers who flock to HomeGoods for their plethora of inexpensive frames will not be disappointed in Homesense’s offerings, which also include more gifting and wrapping options.
Furniture Finds
Leather pieces, oversize upholstery, sectionals, sofas, daybeds and more are a few of the items planned for the expanded furniture department.
Bright Ideas
Hanging chandeliers and floor and table lamps will be “positioned in dedicated cubbies so that shoppers can easily picture them in their own home,” according to a press release provided to PEOPLE.
All the Accessories
Inexpensive accessories will be available in spades, so you can re-create a spin on this modern vignette for your own space.
Hardworking Decor
Office essentials like desks, bookcases and filing cabinets also made the cut. This pinboard comes in at $19.99. The chair wil go for $99.99.
