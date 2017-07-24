Wizarding World vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Celebs Love the House of Mouse, Who Prefers Harry Potter and Who's Playing for Both Teams
Home
First Look: 10 Things You’re Definitely Going to Want from IKEA’s 2018 Catalog, Before it Comes Out
Get an exclusive sneak peek of the new pieces before you can see them anywhere else!
Posted on
More
No Bathroom and $375 Per Night? Inside the Unique Atlanta Home that Is Airbnb's Most Wished-For Listing
Million Dollar Listing L.A. Star David Parnes Marries Adrian Abnosi in Gorgeous French Villa
1 of 10
It's About to Be 2018 at IKEA!
The arrival of a new IKEA catalog is an annual event to be celebrated, and, if you're anything like us, spent marking pages and planning your next pilgrimage to the big blue store.
Can't wait until it's available August 2? No problem. We have an exclusive sneak peek of 10 must-have items debuting this year, before you can see them anywhere else.
First up, a wonderfully colorful twist on an IKEA classic: the Kronge rug, a low-pile beauty in trendy pink and teal hues ($349).
2 of 10
Majorna Floor and Table Lamps
A level up from your typical paper globe pendant, these table and floor lamps double as sculpture and emit the softest light ($9.99 - $29.99).
3 of 10
Majbritt Cushion Cover
Because the flamingo trend isn't going anywhere fast, and this graphic pillow cover is wonderfully affordable. At $6, this one's an easy "add to cart."
4 of 10
Odger Chair
The perfect side chair in a small living room that can do double duty at the dining table, the seamless shape of these newbies make them feel extra futuristic. Available in beige, blue and brown ($75).
5 of 10
Myrheden Frame
Your inspiration wall just got an upgrade. Clip photos and 3D mementos to this minimal, wire frame and you have instant art. Four brass hooks at the bottom make it functional, too ($14.99)
6 of 10
Osternas Leather Handles
IKEA kitchens are basic no more. These uber-trendy leather pulls and handles make mass-produced cabinets feel completely customized ($9.99 - $12.99 for 2).
7 of 10
Vagmalla Throw
There are plenty of great throws making their debut this year (look out for the checked Varkrages, $4.99, and striped Tuvalie, $12.99), but our favorite is this one with a subtle, ridged texture that looks far from it's $14.99 price tag.
8 of 10
Tillagd Flatware
Brass utensils instantly make for a super-stylish dinner table, and thankfully, now they won't empty your wallet. A 20-pieces set (four, 5-piece place settings) will go for $59.99.
9 of 10
Tillsyn Hourglass
Maybe "essential" is a strong word, but we really, really want this gold-bead-filled, oversize hourglass ($7.99)
10 of 10
Visthus Chest
Tired of White, Natural and Black-Brown being your only IKEA color options? Enter the Visthus, a wonderfully poppy chest of drawers that will be the centerpiece of your bedroom or mudroom.
See Also
More
Wizarding World vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Celebs Love the House of Mouse, Who Prefers Harry Potter and Who's Playing for Both Teams
No Bathroom and $375 Per Night? Inside the Unique Atlanta Home that Is Airbnb's Most Wished-For Listing
Million Dollar Listing L.A. Star David Parnes Marries Adrian Abnosi in Gorgeous French Villa
More
Everything We Know So Far About Universal Orlando’s New Harry Potter Roller Coaster
Wizarding World vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Celebs Love the House of Mouse, Who Prefers Harry Potter and Who's Playing for Both Teams
No Bathroom and $375 Per Night? Inside the Unique Atlanta Home that Is Airbnb's Most Wished-For Listing
Million Dollar Listing L.A. Star David Parnes Marries Adrian Abnosi in Gorgeous French Villa