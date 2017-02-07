Where to See the Locations in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

The Fifty Shades Travel Guide

There are as many different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day as there are couples in the world.

Some may go out for the traditional February 14 dinner. Others may grab their significant other and go on an adventure. And then there are some for whom Valentine’s Day plans will inevitably include a trip to the movies to catch the latest movie adaptation of E.L. James’s “Fifty Shades Darker.” But why not translate that trip to the movies into an actual trip?

Although the movie (and book) are meant to take place in Seattle, filming took place mostly in and around Vancouver. Once fans found out the film’s shooting schedule, some started arranging vacations to be in the city the same time as their favorite series, according to production notes.

Filming for the movie took place all over the city, featuring Vancouver’s vibrant downtown scene alongside some of its historic mansions and waterfront views.

For couples inspired by Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, here are seven locations where you can recreate “Fifty Shades Darker”—whatever that means to you.

This feature originally appeared on travelandleisure.com.