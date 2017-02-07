Travel
Where to See the Locations in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Here are seven real-life filming sites you can visit in Vancouver, British Columbia
There are as many different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day as there are couples in the world.
Some may go out for the traditional February 14 dinner. Others may grab their significant other and go on an adventure. And then there are some for whom Valentine’s Day plans will inevitably include a trip to the movies to catch the latest movie adaptation of E.L. James’s “Fifty Shades Darker.” But why not translate that trip to the movies into an actual trip?
Although the movie (and book) are meant to take place in Seattle, filming took place mostly in and around Vancouver. Once fans found out the film’s shooting schedule, some started arranging vacations to be in the city the same time as their favorite series, according to production notes.
Filming for the movie took place all over the city, featuring Vancouver’s vibrant downtown scene alongside some of its historic mansions and waterfront views.
For couples inspired by Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, here are seven locations where you can recreate “Fifty Shades Darker”—whatever that means to you.
Vancouver Convention Centre
In order to recreate the movie’s most visually-impactful scene (the masquerade ball), film crew transformed the waterfront convention center into what looked like a huge tent with a re-creation of a floor from a Venetian cathedral.
Gastown
Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighborhood was where scenes involving the Seattle Independent Publishing offices (where Ana begins working) were filmed. The London Pub on Main Street was transformed into Lori’s Bar, where SIP staffers would drink after work. And on Powell Street, visitors can find the exterior of Ana’s apartment.
Yaletown Roundhouse
Vancouver’s Yaletown Roundhouse is a community arthouse that once stored steam locomotives under repair. It’s a group of buildings that started construction in 1888 and were restored and renovated for the 1986 World Exposition. For the film, it played the setting of the gallery sequence, where Christian and Ana meet again for the first time after the break-up in the previous film.
Canadian Motion Picture Park
One of the largest filming studios in North America is in Burnaby, just outside of Vancouver. The studios—along with North Shore Studios in North Vancouver—housed the sets for all of Christian Grey’s penthouse apartment. In a field nearby the studios, crew filmed the scenes where Christian pilots his business’s chopper.
South Granville Strip
Vancouver’s Granville Street Strip was once considered the world’s capital of neon behind Shanghai. The vestiges of glamorous old entertainment still remain in the bars and clubs along the way. Along the strip, there’s a swanky and upscale salon (Suki’s Hair Salon)—designed by renowned Vancouver architect, Arthur Erickson—which was given a second life in the film as Esclava, the salon Christian and Elena co-owned.
Southwest Marine Drive
Two of the stately historic homes along Vancouver’s Marine Drive came together to make up the entire Grey mansion. Both Casa Mia and Rio Vista—two famous heritage houses in the city—can be seen in shots from Christian’s family birthday party and the beginning shots of the elaborate masquerade gala.
Vancouver Rowing Club
A 125-foot luxury yacht named Kaori played Christian Grey’s boat, Grace. The boat was docked in Vancouver’s Rowing Club which doubled as the marina in Seattle where Christian and Ana walked around arm in arm.
