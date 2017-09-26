'Chip and Jo Say It Ain't So!': Fans React to the News That Fixer Upper Is Ending

Fixer Upper is coming to an end, and the news has left Chip and Joanna Gaines’s dedicated fans more emotional than a homeowner on reveal day.

The couple announced Tuesday that the fifth season of their massively popular HGTV show will be its final one. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The show is going out on top as one of the highest-rated series in the network’s history and the Gaineses have plenty more going on, from a new multi-year product deal with Target to a booming real estate business.

Still, many loyal viewers are having trouble coming to grips with having the contractor-designer duo missing from their HGTV lineup, and the shiplap-loving masses have taken to Twitter to express their feelings and pay tribute. Here’s a sampling of the best reactions so far:

Me after finding out that this is the last season of Fixer Upper pic.twitter.com/3gYklYRpff — Lil J (@jordiwaddell) September 26, 2017

I mean, I get it, Chip & Jo have been going full speed for 5 years, but I am still NOT OKAY with #fixerupper ending! 😭 — Jess (@JessNB15) September 26, 2017

So this is the last season of #FixerUpper? Awesome. Now my Tuesday is ruined. pic.twitter.com/OSDjpdpMVz — Aaron Wagner (@AaronWagner_) September 26, 2017

So, I guess "Fixer Upper" is done after this season and now my Saturday mornings are garbage. #fixerupper #DemoDay — Heath Hotzler (@Hotzler) September 26, 2017

I am honestly distraught that #FixerUpper is ending. pic.twitter.com/tsHtQ2Peq2 — Sara Lilkas (@Sarawrr13) September 26, 2017

Chip and Jo say it ain't so! 😭😭😭 #fixerupper — KChil (@kchilberg) September 26, 2017

Y'all I am GUTTED that this will be the final season of #FixerUpper.I'll miss @joannagaines @chippergaines and my fellow #Shiplappers. #hgtv — Amanda Campau (@AmandaCampau) September 26, 2017

Nothing like @chippergaines & @joannagaines breaking your heart on a Tues. AM. I love this family & will miss #FixerUpper but understand. — Brittany Smith (@BNSmith_) September 26, 2017

they ran out of shiplap didn't they #FixerUpper — Aubree Schlepp (@its_aubree) September 26, 2017

When you hear that #FixerUpper is ending and you're really sad but you know that's what's best for Chip and Joanna pic.twitter.com/wAquSnrDrq — Grace Leuenberger (@GracePeggyJean) September 26, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with shiplap during this difficult time. #RIPFixerUpper https://t.co/qNerlZg4Py — Matt Piwo (@peevovarcheck) September 26, 2017

Despite the series coming to a close, the couple promises it won’t be the last we’ll see of them.

“We’re not going anywhere, at the end of the day you can find us here in Waco, Texas. Of course you can always visit us at the Silos. You never know, you might see us a at a local little league game in town with the kids,” Chip said in a video of him and Jo thanking viewers for their support. “We believe in our hearts that we’re going to see you again right around the corner.”