'Chip and Jo Say It Ain't So!': Fans React to the News That Fixer Upper Is Ending

Fixer Upper is coming to an end, and the news has left Chip and Joanna Gaines’s dedicated fans more emotional than a homeowner on reveal day.
The couple announced Tuesday that the fifth season of their massively popular HGTV show will be its final one. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”
The show is going out on top as one of the highest-rated series in the network’s history and the Gaineses have plenty more going on, from a new multi-year product deal with Target to a booming real estate business.
Still, many loyal viewers are having trouble coming to grips with having the contractor-designer duo missing from their HGTV lineup, and the shiplap-loving masses have taken to Twitter to express their feelings and pay tribute. Here’s a sampling of the best reactions so far:
Despite the series coming to a close, the couple promises it won’t be the last we’ll see of them.
“We’re not going anywhere, at the end of the day you can find us here in Waco, Texas. Of course you can always visit us at the Silos. You never know, you might see us a at a local little league game in town with the kids,” Chip said in a video of him and Jo thanking viewers for their support. “We believe in our hearts that we’re going to see you again right around the corner.”