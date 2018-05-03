'Family' Reunion! Fast & Furious Cast Teams Up at Universal Orlando for New Attraction

What’s a theme park without family time?

On Wednesday, Fast & Furious “family” members Vin Diesel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster reunited in Orlando for the opening of a new attraction, Fast & Furious — Supercharged, at Universal Orlando.

“It’s kind of a dream come true for all of us to allow you to experience what it’s like for us to film these movies,” Diesel said of the new ride.

“You’re going to have memories of scenes that you’ve seen in this franchise that’s going to take you back to those moments you love that made this saga what it is,” he added. “You’re going to feel what it’s like to be part of the family.”

The attraction, which recreates the Fast & Furious crew’s warehouse headquarters, features props from the $5 billion film franchise and more than a dozen of the cars from the movies — including the classic muscle car driven by Dom (Diesel) and the luxury coupe driven by Roman (Gibson).

On Thursday, Diesel appeared on Today to promote the new attraction and the next Fast & Furious installment, Fast 9.

“It does get bigger,” he said. “I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing Fast 9 and Fast 10, and I can’t tell you how excited he is.” He added of the globe-trotting franchise: “We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that. And we are long overdue.”