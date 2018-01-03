Have Chip and Joanna Been Dropping Hints for Months? Everything They've Said About Baby #5

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child together, but has the couple been secretly laying the groundwork for their big reveal for months?

Even before sharing that the current fifth season of their hit series Fixer Upper would be their last, Joanna had babies on the brain. She told PEOPLE in June, “I would love to have another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’” Her husband, however, wasn’t quite convinced about adding another kid to their mix, which already includes Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. “Chip thinks we’re done,” she said.

But after their bombshell announcement regarding the end of their HGTV era in September, the two swapped stances.

Chip told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK in November that it was more than a little coincidental that they hadn’t had another child since the inception of Fixer Upper. “We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he said. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe…try to make some more babies.”

Joanna, however, took the opposite approach this round. “Maybe,” she said after Chip’s comment. “We have different answers.”

Two days before they announced they were expecting on Tuesday night, Joanna dropped a major hint, posting a cryptic photo of a river on Instagram. “New Year, new hope…Be expectant,” she said in her caption, which now appears to reference their little one. She adds, “There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet.”

On the day they shared their news, Chip played it fast and loose with a series of hints shared on social media.

“Any time she asks for pickles on top of that ice cream, you know what that means,” he said in a teaser video joking about his wife’s cravings. The clip also sees the pair repeating the number five.

During the airing of this week’s Fixer Upper episode, in which the couple transformed a home for Joanna’s younger sister, who is also pregnant, Chip posted several tweets giving three final hints.

In his final message, he laid it out the events that led to their growing brood.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Regardless of whether or not HGTV’s first couple has been teasing us for months, both the fans and the famous family are overjoyed.

“I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” Chip said.