10 Types of Vacation Photos Every Celeb Shares on Instagram
We’re starting to sense a trend
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 10
THE 'OH THIS OLD THING?' PHOTO
The ever-stunning Taraji P. Henson is totally unfazed as she holds an impromptu fashion show (solely starring herself; we wouldn't want it any other way) on the beach.
2 of 10
THE 'LET ME TAKE A QUICK NAP WHILE STANDING' PHOTO
How to try this on your next vacation: stand next to a wall à la Shay Mitchell and dream of your next Shake Shack order — while subtly arching your back and showing a sliver of side boob. Don't forget your chunky necklace for added glam.
3 of 10
THE 'I'M FULL OF HIDDEN TALENTS' PHOTO
Most celebs are perfectly content with taking a quick dip in the pool, but Lea Michele is not like most celebs. The Scream Queens actress one-ups her fellow A-listers with a killer stretch that also tests her balance.
4 of 10
THE 'SAND IS LITERALLY EVERYWHERE' PHOTO
What is considered totally annoying to the everyday civilian is a golden social media opportunity for Emily Ratajkowski. Because of course it is.
5 of 10
THE 'STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES' PHOTO
Fact: Wearing a lace-up bathing suit (complete with accessories) while casually smelling flowers in bed is just like any other Saturday morning for Bella Hadid — only this time she's in Jamaica.
6 of 10
THE 'LET'S BE SUPERMODELS' PHOTO
Chrissy Teigen taught John Legend well! The model and her singer-husband give their best Vogue-worthy faces during a Morocco trip.
7 of 10
THE 'WE'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER TO DRINK CHAMPAGNE' PHOTO
Far from broody, Nick Jonas and his friends celebrate their Italian getaway with glasses of bubbly on a boat ride. As one does.
8 of 10
THE 'I HAVE A NEW BEST FRIEND' PHOTO
Dev Windsor's 23rd birthday in the Bahamas is made even brighter with the addition of her newest pal: a totally huggable inflatable flamingo float.
9 of 10
THE 'I CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOU BAE!!!!' PHOTO
There's nothing more difficult than for PDA-loving couples to not physically touch each other every 10 to 15 seconds. We see you, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.
10 of 10
THE 'BUT WHO'S TAKING THAT PIC?' PHOTO
Okay, Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma probably used a self-timer to snap this pic, but we're having so much more fun wondering who else could have snapped the intimate moment.
