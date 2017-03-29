Travel

10 Types of Vacation Photos Every Celeb Shares on Instagram

We’re starting to sense a trend

By @gracegavilanes

Taraji P. Henson/Instagram

THE 'OH THIS OLD THING?' PHOTO

The ever-stunning Taraji P. Henson is totally unfazed as she holds an impromptu fashion show (solely starring herself; we wouldn't want it any other way) on the beach. 

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

THE 'LET ME TAKE A QUICK NAP WHILE STANDING' PHOTO

How to try this on your next vacation: stand next to a wall à la Shay Mitchell and dream of your next Shake Shack order — while subtly arching your back and showing a sliver of side boob. Don't forget your chunky necklace for added glam. 

Lea Michele/Instagram

THE 'I'M FULL OF HIDDEN TALENTS' PHOTO

Most celebs are perfectly content with taking a quick dip in the pool, but Lea Michele is not like most celebs. The Scream Queens actress one-ups her fellow A-listers with a killer stretch that also tests her balance.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

THE 'SAND IS LITERALLY EVERYWHERE' PHOTO

What is considered totally annoying to the everyday civilian is a golden social media opportunity for Emily Ratajkowski. Because of course it is.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE 'STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES' PHOTO

Fact: Wearing a lace-up bathing suit (complete with accessories) while casually smelling flowers in bed is just like any other Saturday morning for Bella Hadid — only this time she's in Jamaica.

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

THE 'LET'S BE SUPERMODELS' PHOTO

Chrissy Teigen taught John Legend well! The model and her singer-husband give their best Vogue-worthy faces during a Morocco trip.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

THE 'WE'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER TO DRINK CHAMPAGNE' PHOTO

Far from broody, Nick Jonas and his friends celebrate their Italian getaway with glasses of bubbly on a boat ride. As one does.

Devon Windsor/Instagram

THE 'I HAVE A NEW BEST FRIEND' PHOTO

Dev Windsor's 23rd birthday in the Bahamas is made even brighter with the addition of her newest pal: a totally huggable inflatable flamingo float.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

THE 'I CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOU BAE!!!!' PHOTO

There's nothing more difficult than for PDA-loving couples to not physically touch each other every 10 to 15 seconds. We see you, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

Source: Hilary Duff/Instagram
THE 'BUT WHO'S TAKING THAT PIC?' PHOTO

Okay, Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma probably used a self-timer to snap this pic, but we're having so much more fun wondering who else could have snapped the intimate moment.

