Eva Longoria Is Selling Her Longtime Los Angeles Home for $3.79 Million: See Inside
The Desperate Housewives alum is saying goodbye to her home of 10 years
By Megan Stein
1 of 8
Eva Longoria Lists Her Longtime Los Angeles Home
Eva Longoria has had an action-packed year! Not only is the actress expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband Jose “Pepe” Antonio Baston, but she’s making some major real estate moves. She's listed this Mediterranean estate for $3.795 million with agents Loren Judd and Michael Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker’s Beverly Hills North branch.
2 of 8
Chef's Spot
“I am leaving my house of 10 years,” she recently announced while giving a tour of the palatial 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode on Instagram. The kitchen, sporting a blue-painted island with a breakfast bar, and dining area nearby are where Longoria told House Beautiful she can “do what I do best, which is cook!”
3 of 8
Hermes Hangout Zone
The fireplace in this sitting room is one of four included in the over 8,500-square-foot house. Before she packed up her belongings, these common areas included Hermes ashtrays, Day of the Dead memorabilia, and “a lot of Jesus,” according to the Desperate Housewives alum.
4 of 8
Peaceful Retreat
A massive master bathroom boasts another fireplace, high ceilings and doors leading to the outdoors. The contemporary digs have three stories total, but getting to the highest floor was a struggle for Longoria. “I’ll tell you what I’m not going to miss are these stairs,” she said in her tour on social media.
5 of 8
Massive Master Bath
The master bathroom is extra-large, according to the listing, and has access to the mom-to-be’s favorite part of the home....
6 of 8
Custom Closet
“Ugh, I love this closet,” she said of the his-and-hers build connected to the bathroom. Built-in shelves, room for seating, and even a ladder make this the ultimate storage space for the fashion-savvy star.
7 of 8
Show Time
The biggest indicator that this single-family stunner belonged to Longoria is the screening room, which is covered in art from her various movies, like Over Her Dead Body, and TV shows, like Telenovela. A den, gym, office and wine cellar can be found elsewhere on the property.
8 of 8
Outdoor Living
An outdoor kitchen served as another spot for Longoria to put her favorite hobby into action, whipping up treats in this alfresco area near the pool. “I’m going to miss this place,” she says.
