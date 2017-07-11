Sidekick no more!

Jerry Ferrara, known to many as Turtle from HBO’s Entourage, looks every bit the leading man on his honeymoon with new wife Breanne Racano. The pair, who married in June, jetted off to the tiny South Pacific island of Bora Bora and have been soaking up the sun and stunning scenery while flaunting their “out of office” status on Instagram.

Gotta give a major shoutout and thank you to @travelkara8 for planning the greatest Honeymoon ever. You are amazing at what you do! A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

GOOD MORNING. STILL OUT OF OFFICE: #freeghost👻 #freejamesstpatrick A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Who says I suck at taking photos?!?! A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Ferrara, 37, and Racano’s resort features over-water bungalows, stunning beaches and, as the actor shows in the sunset shot above, private infinity pools. “Who says I suck at taking photos?!?!,” he captions the snap.

When they’re not sharing beachfront selfies, the newlyweds have been sipping on tropical cocktails, kayaking and floating on blow-up rafts in the turquoise sea.

My arms sure are tired from all these selfies while @jerryferrara paddles me around in a kayak. 🤣 #borabora A post shared by Breanne Racano Ferrara (@breanneracano) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

This week on the Bachelor…. @bachelorabc 🤣 🤣 … @jerryferrara is such a good sport 🌹 A post shared by Breanne Racano Ferrara (@breanneracano) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

One adorable video shared by Racano clearly reminded the actress of a favorite TV show. “Is that my bachelor?” She can be heard saying in the video, which is captioned “@JerryFerrara is such a good sport.” Her husband appropriately replies, “Will you accept this flower crown?”

Ferrara got engaged to Racano, who also had a role in Entourage in 2011, in August of last year. The couple officially got together in 2014. Ferrara’s former costar, Kevin Dillon, 51, who played Johnny “Drama” Chase on the series also attended their nuptials.