A Transavia Airlines pilot made an emergency landing after a fight broke out over another passenger’s continued flatulence, according to multiple reports.

The incident reportedly began after two passengers on the flight from Dubai to Amsterdam Schiphol last weekend asked another passenger sitting next to them to stop passing gas and were ignored, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that the two men allegedly alerted the flight crew to the problem and did not receive the assistance they were looking for, which then led to the altercation.

Although the pilot reportedly warned the passengers to stop, after the altercation continued the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at Vienna Airport, according to British newspaper Metro.

In a statement, Transvania Airlines told the outlet, “Our crew must ensure a safe flight. When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots.”

PEOPLE’s request for comment from Transvania Airlines was not immediately returned.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Following the landing, Metro reported that police boarded the plane and removed two women and two men from the flight, who the pilot reported as being “passengers on the rampage.”

A Dutch passenger from the flight uploaded a video to social media that reportedly showed police boarding the plane and confronting the passengers.

According to Metro, the two women removed from the plane told De Telegraaf that they are planning to take the airline to court because they “had no idea who these boys are” and just “had the bad luck to be in the same row.”

All four passengers were released from police custody without being charged, reported the New York Post. Additionally, all four passengers have reportedly been banned from flying with the airline in the future.