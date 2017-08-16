UPDATE: The jet sold to an unnamed buyer for $430,000, according to Fortune. The buyer’s plans for the plane have not been released, the Associated Press reported.

If you’re an Elvis Presley fan and have some extra change to spare, there’s good news: One of his private jets is up for auction.

After sitting on the runway in Roswell, New Mexico, for 30 years, Elvis’ 1962 Lockheed Jetstar is now available for the right price, according to Liveauctioneers.com, which is handling the bidding.

The jet was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley. According to the website, much of the interior of the plane — like the red velvet seats, gold-tone hardware, woodwork, inlay and red carpet — was designed by Elvis himself.

The jet hasn’t been restored since Elvis last owned it — meaning it’s in the same condition the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll left it in.

It’s also the only airplane once belonging to Elvis that is still owned privately. According to Liveauctioneers.com, the only other two in existence are owned by The Elvis Presley Museum.

“This jet has the potential of being restored, and placed on exhibit for the world to come see. It could potentially earn its new owner millions of dollars in exhibit, or entry fees as an attraction,” a statement on the website reads. “The jet that will be up for auction is one of only 204 aircraft manufactured between 1957 and 1978 in a private project between Jetstar and Lockheed.”

However, there’s a caveat: The plane has no engines, and the cockpit has not been restored, according to the website. Additionally, it would have to be disassembled in order to be shipped. According to the website, the auction firm “will play an assistive role in facilitating shipping at the winning bidder’s expense.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the jet was going for $206,000.

