Tiger Woods' Ex Wife Elin Nordegren Is Selling Her Florida Mansion for $49.5 Million

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golf pro Tiger Woods, has put the North Palm Beach, Florida mansion she built after their divorce on the market for $49.5 million to “downsize.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on the private listing exclusively on Monday, with photos of the sprawling 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom home — complete with two kitchens, a roof deck, indoor theater, below-ground gym, custom wine cellar, outdoor swimming pool, twirling water slide, fire pit, basketball/pickleball court, and putting green (naturally).

A rep for the 38-year-old former model, who has been studying to get her master’s degree in psychology, which she is scheduled to receive in May, told the Journal that Nordegren is selling the 25,000-square-foot property to downsize.

Nordegren —who shares two kids, daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, 9, with Woods — famously purchased a home on the 1.4 acre waterfront parcel back in 2011 for $12.25 million using part of her reported $100 million divorce settlement from Woods and demolished it to build the three-story, custom residence.

It is located in the gated community of Seminole Landing (next to Seminole Golf Club) just under 30 minutes away from where the golfer lives.

The property also includes 200 feet of direct frontage on the Atlantic Ocean; a cabana house with its own kitchen, bar, and billiards table; and two guest apartments.

According to WSJ, architects called upon the British West Indies style when designing the house. Angela Reynolds, who previously did the interiors of Céline Dion’s home in nearby Jupiter (that property sold for $38.5 million in 2016) handled the decor.

Elin Nordegren Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Nordegren, a native of Sweden, became very private in the wake of her tumultuous August 2010 divorce from Woods. The former couple, who wed in 2004, split after the golfer became embroiled in a shocking sex scandal as numerous women came forward alleging extramarital affairs.

“I have moved on and I am in a good place,” Nordegren told PEOPLE in 2014. “My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good – we really are – and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father.”

Nordegren moved on romantically in 2011with coal magnate Chris Cline, who was her new neighbor in the South Florida town. Despite split rumors in 2014, the pair were spotted kissing just over a year ago in St. Moritz in Switzerland.