Drunk Pilot Leaves 100 Passengers Stranded for Three Days

The Portuguese airline TAP has apologized after it was forced to cancel a flight between Stuttgart, Germany, and Lisbon, when they discovered the co-pilot was drunk.

An airport staffer alerted security after observing that the man, 40, was stumbling and smelled of alcohol, according to reporting from the Associated Press. Security made the call to ground the plane, which was meant to depart on the evening of March 23.

RELATED: Dog Who Was Mistakenly Flown to Japan Is Finally Reunited with his Family in Kansas

Hi Andreas, we apologise for the situation and for all the inconvenience it may cause you. Your flights are now rescheduled for March 26th, which is, at the moment, the first day with seats available. — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) March 24, 2018

When one passenger called the airline out on Twitter, they replied that the flight “was canceled due to the pilot’s incapacity,” and that they “will go through an internal investigation process and act accordingly, taking the necessary and consequent measures.”

Pascal Pavani/Getty

Hello Luis. The flight TP523 from Stuttgart to Lisbon on 23 March, operated by Portugália, was canceled due to the pilot's incapacity: TAP Air Portugal will go through an internal investigation process and act accordingly, taking the necessary and consequent measures. — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) March 24, 2018

WATCH THIS: Airline Passenger Booted from 2 Flights for Wearing All of his Clothes to Avoid Checked Bag Fee

RELATED: Naked Passenger Barricaded in Plane Bathroom Forces Alaska Airlines Flight to Turn Around

The 106 passengers scheduled to be on board were given hotel vouchers and put on a new flight that would not leave until March 26, according to German news outlet DPA.

TAP tweeted in reply to another passenger that this was “at the moment, the first day with seats available.”