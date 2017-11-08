Drew Scott Says DWTS Partner Emma Slater Will '100 Percent' Be Coming to His Wedding

Emma Slater has officially made the cut for Drew Scott’s wedding — and she gets a plus one!

After being paired up on this season of Dancing with the Stars, Slater and Scott have become close pals. So much so that Scott’s added his pro partner and her fiancé, Sasha Farber, to the guest list for his upcoming nuptials with fiancée Linda Phan.

“Oh, 100%. They’re definitely coming,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “Emma and Sasha are teaching Linda and I our first dance!”

RELATED: Ready for Property Babies? Drew Scott and Fiancée Designed New Home with a Nursery in Mind

Scott also adds that he and Phan have a “fun mashup” in the works. Although he previously revealed that “Turn the Lights Down Low” by MAX will be their wedding song, it seems the couple might have a few other tunes in store for their romantic moment.

“They’re teaching us to swing dance and then we’re also looking to do a little rumba, some hip hop,” he says. “It will be epic.”

WATCH THIS: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Reveals Best Man Pick & Why He’s Having Problems Locking in a Wedding Date

RELATED: Drew Scott’s Fiancee Linda Phan Admits She Has Doubts ‘Every Single Day’ About Her Impending HGTV Fame

The foursome will also “make an appearance” on Phan and Scott’s upcoming HGTV series, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. But until then, you’ll have to catch then new BFFs — also known as Team Hot Property — as they compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

“Linda and I do a lot of dancing in our living room but for me to get an opportunity to take on this challenge…I mean, I’m a life-long student, I always love tackling something new,” he says. “I want to be in there until the end. And I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

Property Brothers: Drew’s Honeymoon House premieres November 22 at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.