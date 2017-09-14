Let the wedding prep begin!

Drew Scott popped the question to now-fiancée Linda Phan last December, but a new post on his Instagram shows the couple is getting serious about organizing their upcoming nuptials.

“Wedding planning,” Drew wrote aside kiss and heart emojis on this photo of him and Phan cuddling up at a coffee shop.

Wedding planning😘❤️ A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Although they originally discussed a destination affair in Scotland, the pair recently told PEOPLE they’re considering other options.

“We’re definitely doing a destination wedding in Europe,” Drew said, adding that they’re aiming to tie the knot next spring. “Maybe Mykonos, France or Spain.”

With Drew’s current stint on Dancing with the Stars — not to mention his and brother Jonathan’s current book tour — the two are going to have to hustle to squeeze in cake tasting and dress shopping anywhere they can. But he can at least rest easy knowing one task is taken care of (besides his wedding bod).

“I’m going to learn how to dance just a few months before my wedding. That’s going to be amazing,” Drew said of his appearance on DWTS with partner Emma Slater. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Phan is also getting some side perks from his latest project.

"Since @mrdrewscott is on his way to becoming a dancing ninja, thanks to @theemmaslater, I think it's the perfect opportunity to share some of the hundreds of times I've caught him workin it like nobody was watching," she joked on this video of Drew's moves.

“Since @mrdrewscott is on his way to becoming a dancing ninja, thanks to @theemmaslater, I think it’s the perfect opportunity to share some of the hundreds of times I’ve caught him workin it like nobody was watching,” she joked on this video of Drew’s moves.

And even though the cute couple has plenty of to-dos ahead of their “I dos,” they couldn’t be more excited to make things official.

“I’ve never met another woman like her and once you do, you want to be with her forever,” Scott said.