Drew Scott on How Twin Jonathan Is Coping Post-Split: ‘We’re Always Supporting Each Other’

Jonathan Scott is doing just fine after announcing his split from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov earlier this month.

Jonathan’s twin brother and Property Brothers costar Drew Scott opened up about how the 39-year-old was handling the breakup.

“Jonathan is great,” Drew, also 39, told PEOPLE at WE Day California on Thursday, adding that the brothers are getting to spend a lot of time together as they’re currently “filming in Nashville.”

Speaking about their close-knit bonds as a family, Drew adds, “we’re always supporting each other. And at the end of the day, for us, the biggest thing is family.”

Drew — who’s set to tie the knot with fiancee Linda Phan in Italy in May — went on to point out that the pair had “an amicable split.”

“In reality, they weren’t together that long, and so the main thing there is he’s a great guy . . . He’s great,” he added.

Penning a heartfelt message about his split from Kuznetsov earlier this month, the HGTV contractor wrote that after meeting her in 2015 the pair “grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

Even though their romantic relationship has ended, he hopes to maintain a friendship with Kuznetsov, who is the development producer at the twins’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he added.

“There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Jonathan may be single once again, but this isn’t the first time he’s bounced back from heartbreak. After divorcing his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler who he married in 2007, he previously told PEOPLE he felt “defeated, but I learned a lot.”