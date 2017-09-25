Nearly Naked Drew Scott Gets a 'Sexy' Spray Tan for Dancing With the Stars' Latin Night

Drew Scott and Emma Slater took Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman’s Week 1 “fixer upper” comment to heart.

“Soooo.. @theemmaslatersaid I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for!” Scott, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of him posing shirtless and freshly bronzed.

Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for! 😂🕺 #TeamHotProperty #DWTS A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

In her late night selfie with the HGTV star, Slater, her fiance Sasha Farber, and fellow pro Mark Ballas look skeptical about encouraging Scott to up his curb appeal. But in a post on her own account, Slater captions the same photo: “Fantastic Tantastic @mrdrewscott looking good! Tan party at our house.”

Scott, who poses in only black boxer briefs, has said he lost 27 pounds training for the show, but the TV realtor still doesn’t seem to be taking himself too seriously, adding the crying laughing and disco dancing emojis to his post.

Team Hot Property has their work cut out for them on the show after placing third to last with 16 points in their first performance, a fox trot to “Our House” by Madness, last week.

Oopsie 😁 #Quickstep #teamhotproperty #NoKidsForDrew @mrdrewscott A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

On Monday, the pair will take on the quickstep, which according to a slow-motion video shared by Slater (above) has already led to at least one significant injury. On Tuesday, Latin Night will see them tackle the rumba.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.