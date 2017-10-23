Property Brothers' Drew Scott Gushes About DWTS Partner Emma Slater: 'She Really Is a Superhero'

Drew Scott is trading suits for dancing shoes! The Property Brothers host joined season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside #TeamHotProperty partner Emma Slater and is sharing his journey exclusively with PEOPLE. Check back each week for photos, videos and more, straight from the HGTV vet. Here, his top moments from week 6:

Every week has been SO epic! And this week it’s “Night at the Movies” — one of my all time faves, being such a huge fan of everything film! My dad is stoked that Emma and I get to tackle ACTION movies — he used to be a stunt double back in the day so tonight, I NEED to make him proud!

1. Best Impressions

By far one of my most memorable moments right here — Emma doing her Arnie impression!

2. Girl Power

My partner is one of the toughest humans I know. She really is a superhero, and she’s not afraid to show it!

3. True Teamwork

This week has been challenging as my work schedule has just been insane — we’ve been squeezing in practices whenever we can. But I couldn’t ask for a better partner. We look out for each other to make sure we are both eating healthy, getting rest and always having fun.

4. Fiancee Fun

And when I’m not practicing with Emma, I’m goofing off with Linda… and of course JD!

5. Kickin’ the Competition

Who’s my fave female action hero? Emma’s definitely a contender! She’s right up there with you, Wonder Woman!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.