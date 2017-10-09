Drew Scott to Share Sentimental Story on Tonight's DWTS That He Hopes 'Will Inspire and Make Everyone Get on Their Feet'

Drew Scott is trading suits for dancing shoes! The Property Brothers host joined season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside #TeamHotProperty partner Emma Slater and is sharing his journey exclusively with PEOPLE. Check back each week for photos, videos and more, straight from the HGTV vet. Here, his top moments from week 4:

Tonight is a very special night – I’ll be showing through dance my Most Memorable moment. I’m happy and excited to share it with my family in the audience and all my fans. Thanks Emma Slater for helping make it come to life.

RELATED: WATCH: Drew Scott’s Parents Send Sweet Video to Cheer Him Up After His DWTS Injury: ‘Go Get ‘Em Son!’

1. Feeling Lucky

I’ve been incredibly lucky to have so many memorable moments in life. Tonight’s show though, I’m sharing a story that I hope will inspire and make everyone get on their feet and FEEL GOOD! Today’s nerves are more excitement and happiness because I’m just so thrilled that I get to be here!

2. Power Pose

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer!!!” [Emma and I] in between rehearsals — how many weird poses can we come up with? We definitely get my core workouts with all the laughing we do.

3. Unstoppable Duo

This song is going to get stuck in your head!!! Listen to it when you get ready in the morning — it’ll kick your day off right! Don’t! Stop! Me! Now!!!

4. Girl Power

My Most Memorable week wouldn’t be complete without the two top women in my world — Mom and Linda [Phan].

5. Double Dancing Date

Hanging out with the loves of our lives! Emma, Sasha [Farber], Linda and I took some time out to chat about fun wedding plans!!!

6. Quick on Their Feet

RELATED: Drew Scott Gushes Over Fiancee After Emotional DWTS Performance: ‘All I Yearned for After Our Rumba was Linda’s Kiss’

If you thought our Quickstep was quick, wait ’til you see tonight’s Jive. My body is feeling it but it’s going to be SO worth it! Don’t blink.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.