WATCH: Drew Scott Gives DWTS Partner Emma Slater a Scare on Set — See Her Hilarious Reaction

Drew Scott is trading suits for dancing shoes! The Property Brothers host joined season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside #TeamHotProperty partner Emma Slater and is sharing his journey exclusively with PEOPLE. Check back each week for photos, videos and more, straight from the HGTV vet. Here, his top moments from week 7:

Halloween is right up there as my favorite holiday! From haunted houses to carving pumpkins and ridiculous costumes, I relish in it all! I ESPECIALLY loved scaring Emma a few times this week. As the rehearsals get increasingly intense because the dance numbers are longer, it’s nice to get to share this experience with such awesome people!

1. Masters of Disguise

Mom was the best at making costumes when we were kids! The zombie photo was just a regular day at work… I wake up like this.

2. Power Moves

Tonight we are doing a high-energy, bone rattling Charleston! I’m having a blast getting into character with this one. Emma has thrown in some really cool tricks!

3. Work Hard, Scare Harder

While fun, this week has been particularly exhausting with TWO dances plus a heavier filming schedule for Property Brothers. That meant more early morning and late night dance rehearsals. Thanks, Emma, for sticking with me — and for being SO easy to scare!!!

4. Masquerade Gang

Tonight’s show is an extra-special treat because we have our team dance (Go Team Phantom of the Ballroom!) and it has been amazing spending more time with them.

5. Faux Fiancee

It’s funny that Emma and I are playing a bride and groom in tonight’s dance. Does this count as practice for us both walking down the aisle soon?

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.