Drew Scott Is 'Beyond Giddy with Childlike Excitement' for Tonight's DWTS — Here's Why

Drew Scott is trading suits for dancing shoes! The Property Brothers host joined season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside #TeamHotProperty partner Emma Slater and is sharing his journey exclusively with PEOPLE. Check back each week for photos, videos and more, straight from the HGTV vet. Here, his top moments from week 5:

I am beyond giddy with childlike excitement for Disney night!! It has been so fun remembering all of our fun Disney moments — from fave movies all the way to watching Lion King on Broadway. I can’t wait for everyone to see such memories come to life on the dance floor. Tonight will be truly magical.

1. Magical Moves

Tonight’s dance is all about connecting with each other and sharing the wonder of love with our audience. Emma and I are both head over heels with our loves and this one will be very special to share with everyone. My heart feels like it’s dancing!

2. Trusting Team



Emma has some beautiful tricks up her sleeve in tonight’s choreography. I’m surprised that she trusts me enough to pull this one off.

3. Traveling Duo



What happens when Emma is forced to travel with me everywhere I go? Lol! We’ve been practicing in three different cities over the past few days! Here we are in North Carolina at the High Point Furniture Market.

4. Beautiful Background



You’re going to love this set — and this whole evening, for that matter! It’s a fun filled show with SO many very special guests!

5. Being Green

And speaking of special guests, look who stopped by during rehearsal to cheer us on!! My new friend, Kermit, and our old friend, Tom (I mean that in the nicest way, Tom!).

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.