Drew Scott Isn't Allowed to Have an 'Extreme' Bachelor Party: 'We're Going to Be in a Padded Room Wearing Helmets'

Drew Scott is ready to party — sort of.

The Property Brothers star isn’t exactly taking a page out of the Bridesmaids book when it comes to his bachelor party plans, telling PEOPLE Now that he and his co-best men, brothers Jonathan and J.D., are gearing up to let loose. Which for the 38 year old might just mean a good long nap.

“It will be my first chance to get sleep because we’ve been filming nonstop,” Drew jokes.

His busy schedule is altering the party plans in more ways than one, with the twins saying their insurance won’t cover a majority of the elaborate ideas they’ve been considering.

“When you host as many shows as we do on a TV network, you’re not allowed to do certain extreme things,” Jonathan says.

“We’re going to be in a padded room wearing helmets,” Drew adds.

But the pranksters still plan to make the event memorable, suggesting trapezing, trampoline dodge ball and American Ninja Warrior training camp as possible options for celebrating Drew’s last bash before marrying fiancé Linda Phan.

While some stars might impose a “no phones” rule on such an occasion, the Scotts are taking the opposite approach.

“[Our fans] are like extended family to us,” Drew says. “You guys want to come to my bachelor party?”