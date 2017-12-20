Drew Scott and Linda Phan are feeling the beat!

With their destination event quickly approaching, the Property Brothers star and his fiancée have been filling their schedules with wedding to-dos like tasting cakes and shopping for flowers. This week on HGTV’s Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, they’re lacing up their dancing shoes and practicing their first moves as husband and wife.

Although Scott proved his prowess on the last season of Dancing with the Stars, the couple still needed a little professional help to keep them in sync. Enter his TV partner Emma Slater and her fiancé Sasha Farber, who are now teaching the duo some impressive steps (with some spirited outfits to boot).

“Look who’s learning their wedding dance!” Slater said in a post on Instagram. “This day was hysterical.”

Costumes aside, Scott and Phan are more than up for the challenge. “We are going to practice so hard because this first dance is so important to us,” Phan says in the exclusive clip above. “It’s going to kick our wedding off with a bang.”

Scott adds, “This is going to be the most fun wedding you’ve ever seen, and the first dance is going to have whole lot of energy.”

Scott and Slater became close pals while competing on the hit ABC series. He told PEOPLE in November that she and Farber were “definitely coming,” to his upcoming nuptials. He also revealed that Slater was showing him multiple styles for his and Phan’s event.

“They’re teaching us to swing dance and then we’re also looking to do a little rumba, some hip hop,” he said. “It will be epic.”

Tune into Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV. For more of Drew and Linda’s wedding details, visit HGTV.com/Brothers.