Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Assesses Damage after Indirect Hit from Hurricane Irma

President Trump‘s private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, was evacuated on Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma. Now that the storm has moved out of south Florida, the staff is taking stock of damage to the winter White House.

The Trump Organization is “still assessing” damage to the property, according to a spokesperson “Our teams in both Florida and St. Martin were very well prepared and we are proud of their efforts on the ground,” the representative told ABC News on Monday. “We are currently still assessing the situation at the properties that were in the storm’s path and at this time we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to all of the victims.”

The 1927 mansion, located on 17 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, was not hit by the strongest part of the storm and came out relatively unscathed, according to reports from Palm Beach Daily News.

RELATED: President Trump’s $17 Million Caribbean Home Was Just Pummeled By Hurricane Irma

Some damage, including minor roof leaks, flooding in one of the parking lots, and downed trees, was reported by neighbors and maintenance workers, according to the News, but the building seems to have avoided any major structural damage.

The property’s landscaping appears to have fared the worst, with reports of uprooted plants covering the roadway.

City officials confirmed damage to the area was minor.

WATCH THIS: Hurricane Irma Makes Second Landfall in Florida

“Our emergency personnel and other staff have made the rounds of the island since the storm hit, and no one has reported any major structural problems” to any building, including Mar-a-Lago, said Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio.

Ahead of the storm on Friday, a spokesperson for the organization announced in a statement issued to CNN’s Betsy Klein, that the seaside club and two other properties owned by the group in Florida — Trump International Gold Club, Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter — would all close.

Trump issued a video statement on the storm that morning, asking “everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement.” Approximately 125,000 Palm Beach residents were asked to evacuate, according to local outlet the Sun Sentinel.

The President’s $17 million home on the island of St. Martin, Le Chateau des Palmiers, was pommeled by Irma days earlier as the then-Category 5 storm wreaked havoc on several Caribbean islands. A government official confirms even the island’s strongest structures were devastated by the storm: “We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomba told AFP.

RELATED: The Obamas’ Interior Designer Responds After President Trump Allegedly Called White House ‘a Dump’

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday as a Category 4 storm before hitting the mainland peninsula south of Naples. It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday as it entered Georgia, where it continues to cause flooding and massive power outages.