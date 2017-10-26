On Thursday, NBC News revealed that Donald Trump’s administration has spent $1.75 million on furniture to redecorate the White House and other offices, according to government records.

Some of the costs accrued include $17,000 for custom rugs, $7,000 for furniture pedestals, $5,000 for wallpaper, and $12,800 for a custom conference table made by the same company that once built a table for former President Richard Nixon — although the company’s website notes that “Nixon paid for the table himself.”

While the records don’t detail specifically which rooms the funds were spent on, NBC points out that some of the redecorations seem like they could be for Trump’s residential mansion.

The hefty sum isn’t markedly larger than the amount spent by previous presidents. By comparison, NBC reports that Barack Obama spent $1.5 million on redecorating over a similar period of time. Though they note Obama made a point of paying for some of the costs out of his own pocket. A spokesperson for Trump has yet to comment on whether the current president has done the same.

The West Wing also underwent renovations this summer.

In August, Trump created controversy after reportedly telling a group of members at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course that the reason he visited the club so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.

A White House spokesperson later said the statement was false and Trump denied the accusation on Twitter writing, “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

Each new commander-in-chief and his family has an opportunity to redecorate their official residence. First Lady Melania Trump tapped interior designer Tham Kannalikham in February according to WWD. Former First Lady Michelle Obama worked with decorator Michael S. Smith to update their personal quarters, which were later featured in Architectural Digest.