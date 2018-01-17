DIY Network Apologizes After Texas Flip N Move Host Makes On-Air Anti-Semitic Slur

The DIY Network has apologized after Texas Flip N Move star Toni Snow made an anti-semitic remark on a recent episode.

The property flipping show’s co-host used the term “Jew us down” to refer to bargaining during the Jan. 12 season seven finale, “Snow Sisters’ School Bus Flip”, according to the New York Post.

“You’re not even gonna bicker a little bit, Jew us down?” Toni told a buyer who bought a refurbished school bus for full asking price.

“You’re not even gonna blink an eye?” Toni’s sister and co-host Donna Snow said immediately after.

Neither Toni nor Donna have addressed the remark publically.

However, DIY Network issued an apology following the backlash.

“On a recent episode of Texas Flip N Move, an inappropriate comment, unfortunately, made it past our team,” the network told PEOPLE in a statement.

“We were made aware of the issue shortly after it aired, and immediately pulled the episode to edit it for future broadcast. We apologize unreservedly for any offense caused,” the statement said.

The network did not indicate whether any action will be taken against Toni.