Disneyland Is Opening Its First New Hotel in Almost 20 Years

Guests flocking to Disneyland’s slew of exciting new attractions in the coming years will soon be able to book entirely new accommodations on property as well.

Disney shared details this week about a previously announced hotel addition coming to Disneyland Resort in 2021.

The 700-room Four Diamond location is the first new hotel to open at Disneyland in nearly 20 years, and will take root on the west end of the Downtown Disney District, a promenade of restaurants and shops between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

According to Disney’s Editorial Content Director Erin Glover on the Disney Parks Blog, the sophisticated new hotel will be a complete dining, entertainment and hotel destination for guests.

“Extensive landscaping and water elements will create a resort oasis, showcasing nature on every level of the hotel,” Glover writes. “The ground level of the hotel will include shops and restaurants opening onto an expansive landscaped plaza complete with playful water features, creating a gathering place for guests and visitors.”

Similarly to Walt Disney World’s iconic Contemporary Resort, the new Disneyland hotel will have a dedicated Monorail platform inside the hotel, making it easy for guests to travel to and from the parks, and will also connect to the rest of the resort’s hotels and parks through a series of gardens and walkways. Additionally, the hotel will take another cue from the Contemporary with its upper-level restaurant and lounge, offering guests a perfect view of the nightly fireworks at Disneyland.

The hotel joins a group of just three other Disneyland-specific hotels, in comparison to Walt Disney World’s 30 some unique locations, and aims to help transform Disneyland into a longer-term resort destination for guests.

Hotel construction is scheduled to begin this coming summer. The new accommodations will help meet the influx of guests who will likely flood the parks come the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.