Disneyland Looks Apocalyptic Shrouded in Smoke from California Wildfires
Visitors documented the plumes of smoke from a nearby blaze that darkened the sky
Dark Skies Over Disney
Disneyland is currently decked out for Halloween, but the resort has a distinctly spooky air for another reason. A fast-moving fire broke out Tuesday morning about 15 miles from the parks, according to the OC Register.
Spooky Clouds
Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure remained open as the skies turned an ominous orange over the Matterhorn ride, seen here.
Ash Showers
Some guests reported via social media that ash rained down on the crowds, according to the Register.
Orange Glow
The blaze, dubbed Canyon 2, to distinguish it from the numerous fires currently wreaking havoc on the state, has covered at least 6,000 acres and burned a dozen structures in the county, according to USA Today.
Smoky Scene
The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, closed down last month for two days due to Hurricane Irma, which caused some damage in the theme parks. The famous Bucket List Family, who were in the middle of a 30-day stay sponsored by Disney, weathered the storm inside the park.
