Travel

Disneyland Looks Apocalyptic Shrouded in Smoke from California Wildfires

Visitors documented the plumes of smoke from a nearby blaze that darkened the sky

By

Posted on

More

1 of 5

Vedder Gabriel, twitter.com/puremichigandmd

Dark Skies Over Disney

Disneyland is currently decked out for Halloween, but the resort has a distinctly spooky air for another reason. A fast-moving fire broke out Tuesday morning about 15 miles from the parks, according to the OC Register

2 of 5

Laura Olden, twitter.com/loldenphoto

Spooky Clouds

Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure remained open as the skies turned an ominous orange over the Matterhorn ride, seen here. 

3 of 5

Laura Olden, twitter.com/loldenphoto

Ash Showers

Some guests reported via social media that ash rained down on the crowds, according to the Register

4 of 5

Tianna M., @tmac80

Orange Glow

The blaze, dubbed Canyon 2, to distinguish it from the numerous fires currently wreaking havoc on the state, has covered at least 6,000 acres and burned a dozen structures in the county, according to USA Today

5 of 5

Laura Olden, @loldenphoto

Smoky Scene

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, closed down last month for two days due to Hurricane Irma, which caused some damage in the theme parks. The famous Bucket List Family, who were in the middle of a 30-day stay sponsored by Disney, weathered the storm inside the park.

See Also

More

More